MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in the suburbs north of New York City.

WCBS-TV reports the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near Mamaroneck in Westchester County. State police aren’t sure how the crash happened. Troopers say one of the two vehicles involved in the collision had broken down before the crash.

Police say two people have been taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities say one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police have reopened the portion of I-95 south where the crash occurred.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com