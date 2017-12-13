MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in the suburbs north of New York City.
WCBS-TV reports the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near Mamaroneck in Westchester County. State police aren’t sure how the crash happened. Troopers say one of the two vehicles involved in the collision had broken down before the crash.
Police say two people have been taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities say one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Police have reopened the portion of I-95 south where the crash occurred.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Officers fatally shoot man at Magnuson Park after car chase, Seattle police say
- Seattle imposes new limits on Airbnb, other short-term rentals with 7-0 council vote
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com