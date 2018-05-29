HARTLY, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say two people have been found dead in a residence.

News outlets report that the bodies were found in a home in Hartly on Tuesday. Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe says troopers responded for a check on welfare and found two bodies.

The bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death. The identity of the victims is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.