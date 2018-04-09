SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shelton.
The crash occurred on Route 110, also known as River Road, at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say several other people were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not released.
No names have been made public.
The road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.