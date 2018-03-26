POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Police say two people have died after a vehicle they were riding in was in a collision with another vehicle in Maryland.
A Montgomery County police news release says 25-year-olds Hersh Bhansaly and Brian Everett Laurence died of their injuries. They were rear-seat passengers in the Mercedes-Benz and died at a hospital.
Police say the Ford traveling westbound collided with the Mercedes that was traveling eastbound in Potomac on Friday night.
The operator of the Mercedes was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
Police say the Ford’s operators and her two female passengers were juveniles. They described their injuries as non-life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.