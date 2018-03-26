POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Police say two people have died after a vehicle they were riding in was in a collision with another vehicle in Maryland.

A Montgomery County police news release says 25-year-olds Hersh Bhansaly and Brian Everett Laurence died of their injuries. They were rear-seat passengers in the Mercedes-Benz and died at a hospital.

Police say the Ford traveling westbound collided with the Mercedes that was traveling eastbound in Potomac on Friday night.

The operator of the Mercedes was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Ford’s operators and her two female passengers were juveniles. They described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.