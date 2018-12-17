UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Eleven police officers in a suburb of Washington, D.C., have been suspended after two off-duty officers were wounded in what police called an accidental shooting at a holiday party.
The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Monday that both officers were treated at hospitals and released early Sunday.
The statement says the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the shooting, which occurred Saturday evening at a home in Prince George’s County.
Investigators believe a single shot from a privately owned handgun wounded an officer in the hand and then ricocheted before injuring a second officer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel