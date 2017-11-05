HONOLULU (AP) — Police say they are searching for two men who tried to rob a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on Oahu.
Police say the men entered the Halawa restaurant on Saturday, wearing masks and carrying machetes. They say the men unsuccessfully attempted to open a cash register before fleeing.
No injuries were reported, as the employees sought shelter in a walk-in freezer.
The incident comes nearly a month after two masked suspects robbed the Commercial Driver Licensing Center near Aloha Stadium. Those suspects were also armed with machetes.
Authorities are investigating whether the incidents are related.