WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s biggest city are investigating the shooting of two men in the city’s chronically troubled Hilltop neighborhood.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have sustained gunshot wounds. They are both being treated at a nearby hospital.
The newspaper reports that the double shooting Wednesday has brought the total number of people shot in Wilmington to 36 so far this year. A total of 91 people were shot during the same period of time last year.
Still, this month has seen a worrying uptick in shootings, with 12 people wounded by bullets.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Southwest pushes Cal coach attempting to fly with biracial son for 'proof' she was his mother
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com