WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s biggest city are investigating the shooting of two men in the city’s chronically troubled Hilltop neighborhood.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have sustained gunshot wounds. They are both being treated at a nearby hospital.

The newspaper reports that the double shooting Wednesday has brought the total number of people shot in Wilmington to 36 so far this year. A total of 91 people were shot during the same period of time last year.

Still, this month has seen a worrying uptick in shootings, with 12 people wounded by bullets.

