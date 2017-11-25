PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two men were shot after a fight erupted with gunfire in the town of Yamhill on Friday night.

KPTV-TV reports that officers from the Yamhill Police Department and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Yamhill is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 67-year-old man is in stable condition.

Yamhill police are investigating with assistance from the Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team.

