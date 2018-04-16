MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two men were killed in a shooting in Alabama’s capital.
The Montgomery Advertiser cites a Montgomery police press release that say authorities found the 23-year-old and 30-year-old each with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. They were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Police are conducting a death investigation. Further details have not been released.
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com