ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two men have been found dead inside a St. Louis home with gunshot wounds to their heads.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the men were found Friday night in the home of the Vandeventer neighborhood. Police say both men are in their 40s, but did not give their names or other details of the shooting.
A neighbor told the Post-Dispatch that one of the men had lived in the neighborhood for eight years but had just moved into the building with the other man.
Another neighbor said he thought he heard gunshots around 6 p.m. Friday.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com