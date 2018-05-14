BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say two men have been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. tells news outlets 34-year-old Henry Carr Jr. and 32-year-old Kendrick Dixon were discovered Sunday night. Police said Monday there were no known suspects or motives in the shooting and they are still investigating.

Coppola says both men were suffering from gunshot wounds in the complex’s parking lot and died at the scene. He says Carr was found on the ground while Dixon was inside a vehicle.