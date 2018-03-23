Share story

By
The Associated Press

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Police say two people were killed in a collision in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports police said a box truck heading east crashed into a van heading west on Friday morning. They said the drivers of both vehicles were killed.

Further information was not immediately available.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

The Associated Press