HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Police say two people were killed in a collision in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.
WMUR-TV reports police said a box truck heading east crashed into a van heading west on Friday morning. They said the drivers of both vehicles were killed.
Further information was not immediately available.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com