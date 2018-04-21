DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in the southwest Ohio city of Dayton say two people have been fatally shot outside of a nightclub.
The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Darion Harris and 28-year-old Ashley James, both of Dayton. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. James died at a hospital.
Dayton police say they were called to Ricky’s Jazz Lab shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Harris and James were found inside a pickup truck parked outside the club.
Police haven’t released any additional details or information about possible suspects.
