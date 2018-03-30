CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an investigation shows two men shot to death inside a Cape Girardeau apartment shot each other in a dispute.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says 18-year-old Quincy Lucious III, of St. Louis, and 20-year-old Leslie Williams, of Cape Girardeau, were shot Wednesday. Lucious was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was found dead in the apartment.

An 18-year-old man who was in the apartment as the time of the shooting was arrested and charged with evidence tampering. Police say he told officers he feared he’d be blamed for the shooting, so he picked up shell casings inside the apartment with plans to dispose of them later. The casings were found by police in his pocket.