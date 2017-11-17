UNITY, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a delivery truck.
Authorities say the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Unity. Police say a car driven by 35-year-old Brandi Reynolds, of Unity, was struck by a delivery truck at an intersection on state Route 220.
Reynolds and her passenger, 56-year-old Patty Bishop, of Unity, both suffered serious injuries in the crash. The women were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the driver of the truck wasn’t injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
