HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been charged after their car crashed feet from a crowded playground and they had to be treated with an overdose-fighting drug.
News outlets report Huntington Police say 34-year-old Tabitha Wyrick’s car smashed into a light pole near Huntington playground’s sand pit Monday afternoon. Police say heroin was found in the car, and Tabitha Wyrick and 33-year-old Bradley Stephen Wyrick were treated with Narcan. They were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries afterward.
Police Chief Hank Dial says the two subsequently turned themselves over to police on Tuesday and were released after posting bail.
Tabitha Wyrick was arrested on charges including driving under the influence. Bradley Stephen Wyrick was arrested on charges including possession of a controlled substance.
It’s unclear if either has a lawyer.