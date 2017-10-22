READING, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman driving the wrong way crashed into another car in Massachusetts that left both drivers in serious condition.
WCVB-TV reports the crash happened on Route 128 in Reading Sunday morning.
State police say a 26-year-old woman from South Carolina was driving north on the southbound side when she collided with a 24-year-old driver from New Hampshire. Both drivers have been hospitalized.
Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.
___
Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com