READING, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman driving the wrong way crashed into another car in Massachusetts that left both drivers in serious condition.

WCVB-TV reports the crash happened on Route 128 in Reading Sunday morning.

State police say a 26-year-old woman from South Carolina was driving north on the southbound side when she collided with a 24-year-old driver from New Hampshire. Both drivers have been hospitalized.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

