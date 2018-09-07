LAS VEGAS — Police say a driver is facing felony driving under the influence charges after his vehicle struck and killed two people from Idaho who were trying to cross busy Las Vegas Boulevard south of the Strip.

The names of the 67-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were not immediately made public after the crash about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they were from Meridian, Idaho.

The driver, 26-year-old Davon D. Smith of Las Vegas, was arrested and jailed pending a court appearance at which he is expected to have a lawyer appointed to represent him.

Police say the pedestrians were not in a marked crosswalk and were trying to cross three lanes of traffic near the South Point casino-hotel when they were struck by Smith’s 2008 Ford Crown Victoria.