CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say two men have been fatally shot at an apartment complex in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad tells the Southeast Missourian that 18-year-old Quincy Lucious III, of St. Louis, and 20-year-old Leslie Williams, of Cape Girardeau, were shot Wednesday.

Officers who first arrived at the apartment complex couldn’t find a victim, but learned Lucious had been driven to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating at the scene, police found the body of Williams, who had also been shot.

No arrests had been reported by Thursday afternoon.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

