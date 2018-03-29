CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say two men have been fatally shot at an apartment complex in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad tells the Southeast Missourian that 18-year-old Quincy Lucious III, of St. Louis, and 20-year-old Leslie Williams, of Cape Girardeau, were shot Wednesday.
Officers who first arrived at the apartment complex couldn’t find a victim, but learned Lucious had been driven to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
While investigating at the scene, police found the body of Williams, who had also been shot.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
No arrests had been reported by Thursday afternoon.
___
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com