MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say two people have died in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home near Martinsburg.
Media outlets report the bodies of a man and his adult daughter were found Saturday at their home in Baker Heights.
Baker Heights Fire Capt. Adam Mauck says the deaths are tentatively being treated as an accident. State Trooper D.W. Satterfield in Martinsburg says the source of the carbon monoxide hasn’t been released.
The names of the victims were withheld pending notification of relatives. Their bodies are being sent to a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
