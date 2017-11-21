LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say two people are dead and a third person is in the hospital following an altercation.

According to Lewiston Police, law enforcement officials are looking statewide for 73-year-old Richard Carlin of Lewiston as a person of interest connected to the homicide case.

Lewiston police Lt. Jeff Klone says officers responded to a home Tuesday morning and found two dead bodies. A third adult was taken to a local hospital for a stab wound to the back. None of the victims have been identified.

Klone said Carlin is believed to be armed and dangerous. Carlin was last seen driving a red 1996 Toyota Corolla with Idaho license plate number N100378