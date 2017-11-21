LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say two people are dead and a third person is in the hospital following an altercation.
According to Lewiston Police, law enforcement officials are looking statewide for 73-year-old Richard Carlin of Lewiston as a person of interest connected to the homicide case.
Lewiston police Lt. Jeff Klone says officers responded to a home Tuesday morning and found two dead bodies. A third adult was taken to a local hospital for a stab wound to the back. None of the victims have been identified.
Klone said Carlin is believed to be armed and dangerous. Carlin was last seen driving a red 1996 Toyota Corolla with Idaho license plate number N100378
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle