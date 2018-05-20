HIXSON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man apparently fatally shot his ex-wife before killing himself.
Chattanooga police say in a news release the pair was found Sunday morning at a gas station in Hixson.
The statement says 48-year-old Kimberly Phillips was found in the parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene, while 47-year-old Frederick Tragresser was found in a vehicle and later died at a hospital of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooting remains under investigation.
