WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are trying to figure out if a car crash that killed two people is connected to a dispute in a nearby shopping plaza just before the crash.

Waterbury officers responded to the scene late Tuesday and found two occupants of a sedan dead after the vehicle struck a house.

The Republican-American reports the occupants of the house were not injured, but there was significant damage to the street’s utilities.

The victims’ names were not released.

Deputy Police Chief Fred Spagnolo says an investigation revealed there was a dispute in the area before the crash.

Autopsies are being performed to determine the car occupants’ cause of death.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com