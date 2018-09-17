SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Two people are dead at a Maryland home and three others, including two children, are critically injured after a shooting that police say they’re investigating as a domestic murder-suicide.
Montgomery County police said in a release that officers and fire and rescue personnel called to a home in Silver Spring early Monday for a report of multiple people shot found five people believed to be family members.
Police say a 57-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman died on the scene. They say a 22-year-old woman and two children were taken to local trauma centers and remain in critical condition.
Police say detectives believe the shooting was a domestic-related event that was contained within the home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Kavanaugh's accuser willing to talk to Congress, lawyer says
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products