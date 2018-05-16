LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two people died and two people were injured in crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

Las Vegas police Capt. Nick Farese says the victims were waiting for the green light when the driver slammed into the rear end of their car Tuesday night.

Investigators say both victims died at the scene.

The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from the Nevada.

Police say they were a couple.

Their names are pending release from the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to University Medical Center with minor and moderate injuries.

Police say the driver was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.