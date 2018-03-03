ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois say two children and a man were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department officials say deputies responded Saturday morning to a home in unincorporated Winnebago County to conduct a welfare check. They found the two children who appeared to have been shot in separate bedrooms. The man was found in a third bedroom and also appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
Their identities weren’t immediately released. The sheriff’s office say the man was related to the children.
The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating.
