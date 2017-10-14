HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Hopewell police say two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old child.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police responded to the John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell on Friday afternoon after a toddler was brought into the hospital unconscious, and suffering from injuries that eventually proved fatal.

Police arrested the child’s father, 26-year-old Aaron Watford and charged him with child endangerment, as well as gun and drug charges. Police also charged 26-year-old Telicia Monet Russell with child endangerment and a drug charge.

The police and Hopewell Child Protective Services are still investigating.