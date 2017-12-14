CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland police say a motorist flagged down an officer around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after spotting a man’s body on a side street.
Police and investigators from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office then found the body of a woman covered in snow nearby. Police say both may have been living in a homeless camp.
Neither person has been identified.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Value Village sues Washington attorney general, fighting a demand for millions to settle investigation
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?
Overnight temperatures have dipped into the low 20s in Cleveland the past several days.