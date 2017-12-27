NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed an 18-year-old man in the Bronx.
WABC-TV reports the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Claremont section of the Bronx. Police say someone walked up to the man as he stood near a corner and shot him in the chest.
Authorities say the victim walked three blocks before collapsing. Police say the man was pronounced dead at hospital.
Police have not released the victim’s name.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com