CENTERVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say a teenager has been charged in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old in Virginia.

Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday that 18-year-old Uriel Josaphat Espinosa Cruz was arrested for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. It’s unclear if Cruz has a lawyer.

Police have said 17-year-old Matthew Ortega died of a single gunshot wound to the upper body. His body was found by a delivery driver in Centerville on Feb. 14.

An investigation is ongoing, and detectives do not believe it was a random incident.