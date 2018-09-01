WENDELL, Idaho (AP) — Police in south-central Idaho say they’re searching for a suspect following a drive-by shooting involving at least 18 shots.
Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough tells The Times-News that no one was injured in the shooting at about 3 a.m. on Friday in Wendell.
Gough says investigators found 18 bullet holes and ammunition from an AK-47 assault-style rifle.
Gough says the shooting wasn’t random, and the investigation is continuing.
___
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com