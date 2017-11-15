LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 17-year-old boy has died in a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say the crash happened around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in Turner. Authorities say a car driven by 17-year-old Alan Coffin was struck by a pickup truck towing a trailer as he crossed state Route 4.
Police say both vehicles then hit a second pickup truck.
Coffin died at the scene of the crash. The drivers of both trucks involved in the crash were not injured.
An investigation continues.