WILTON, Maine (AP) — Police have charged a 17-year-old Maine boy who they say took more than $21,000 in cash and checks from a municipal office.
The Sun-Journal reports the theft occurred on Monday. Police say the teen stole $2,800 in cash and a stack of checks valued at $18,900 from the Wilton Town Office.
Authorities say they have recovered most of the stolen money.
The Wilton teen has been charged with theft.
Police Chief Heidi Wilcox says police will review security measures at the Town Office.
___
Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com