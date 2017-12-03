ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.
WHAM-TV reports the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday in Rochester. Authorities say the victim was shot in the lower body.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
___
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com