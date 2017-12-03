ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

WHAM-TV reports the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday in Rochester. Authorities say the victim was shot in the lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

