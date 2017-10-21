COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton (lew-EE’ vit-AHN’) store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the smash-and-grab occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a shopping complex called Easton Town Center.
Police say between and eight and 10 people went inside the store to ransack it.
No arrests have been made. The theft is under investigation.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com