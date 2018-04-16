NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a 15-year-old driver crashed into a taxi, causing it to flip over, before hitting two parked cars and finally wrecking the vehicle a block away.
The Hartford Courant reports the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday in New Haven.
The taxi driver suffered serious injuries. The 15-year-old was hospitalized with a broken leg. Police say an adult and another minor were passengers in the 15-year-old’s car. They are expected to survive their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been announced.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him