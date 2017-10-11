WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after police found him highly intoxicated on in the front yard of a home.

West Milford police say the teenager came from a party in the nearby woods on Friday night. The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2wLWrCV ) other juveniles from the party were located and their parents and guardians were called.

West Milford School Board President James Foody said Tuesday that the event will likely result in increased security at high school football games. Foody also said community leaders should try to respond by providing children with more reasons not to drink alcohol.

Detective Sgt. Joseph Walker says the investigation into the party is ongoing.

