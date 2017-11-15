JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Mississippi’s capital city has died, and a 15-year-old boy is charged with murder.

Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Alexandria Love died from her injuries Tuesday evening following the Saturday night shooting. The police department said in a tweet that the charges against Sheroderick Elmore have been upgraded to murder.

Elmore was arrested Monday on aggravated assault charges. Holmes said at the time that Elmore would be charged as an adult because of the violent crime.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

It’s unclear if Elmore has a lawyer.

Love’s death is the 53rd homicide in Jackson this year.