JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police are searching for teenager after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head in Mississippi.
Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the girl is in critical condition at a local hospital after the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police are seeking a 15-year-old boy.
Commander Tyree Jones says the teenage suspect could be charged as an adult.
Holmes says several individuals were detained for questioning. He says the motive of the shooting is unknown.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford