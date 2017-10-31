WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a 13-year-old boy they say stabbed a man in the chest, narrowly missing the victim’s heart.
Worcester police announced Monday that the 33-year-old victim told investigators he was walking at about 1 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by two young men.
One of them said something, but because the victim does not speak English he did not understand and tried to walk away. The victim told police that at that point he felt a blow to the chest and fell to the ground where he was kicked.
Police searched the area and based on the victim’s description, apprehended a 19-year-old man and the juvenile.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
The juvenile is facing attempted murder and assault and battery charges. He will be arraigned at a future date.