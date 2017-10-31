WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a 13-year-old boy they say stabbed a man in the chest, narrowly missing the victim’s heart.

Worcester police announced Monday that the 33-year-old victim told investigators he was walking at about 1 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by two young men.

One of them said something, but because the victim does not speak English he did not understand and tried to walk away. The victim told police that at that point he felt a blow to the chest and fell to the ground where he was kicked.

Police searched the area and based on the victim’s description, apprehended a 19-year-old man and the juvenile.

The juvenile is facing attempted murder and assault and battery charges. He will be arraigned at a future date.