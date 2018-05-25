HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old northeast Missouri boy fought off an attempted abduction by hitting the suspect with his skateboard.
KMBC-TV reports a Harrisonville woman told officers her son was walking home Thursday afternoon when a van drove up. When the driver, who was wearing a mask, told the boy to get in to the van, the boy hit him with his skateboard and ran off.
That van is described as a black mini-van with blacked-out windows, and a blue “Revenge” sticker in the back window.
The investigation is continuing.
Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com