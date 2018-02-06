OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Maryland high school’s parking lot has hospitalized a 17-year-old student.
Prince George’s County police Cpl. Lamar Alexander tells The Washington Post the Oxon Hill High School student is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive after being shot Monday evening. Alexander says the 11th-grader was shot in the upper body when he went outside to meet several people inside a vehicle.
Police say no other students were injured and that they do not believe it was a random act. The school was closed when the shooting happened but extracurricular activities were underway.
Police did not release further details.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Contractor files $12.5M lawsuit over work on Sound Transit’s Capitol Hill light-rail station | transit
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
- As NFL offseason begins, Seahawks' Super Bowl odds are the longest they've been since 2012
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com