OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Maryland high school’s parking lot has hospitalized a 17-year-old student.

Prince George’s County police Cpl. Lamar Alexander tells The Washington Post the Oxon Hill High School student is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive after being shot Monday evening. Alexander says the 11th-grader was shot in the upper body when he went outside to meet several people inside a vehicle.

Police say no other students were injured and that they do not believe it was a random act. The school was closed when the shooting happened but extracurricular activities were underway.

Police did not release further details.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com