MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Charges will not be filed in the shooting death of an 11-month-old boy in Alabama.

Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis tells AL.com the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office determined there were no elements of probable cause to prompt criminal charges after the boy was shot Monday by his 2-year-old brother.

The 11-month-old’s age was initially reported as 1 year old. The boys’ parents told police their 2-year-old had found their gun.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Monday that he thought the boy was shot with a 9 mm handgun kept in the parents’ bedroom. He said the mother had stepped out of the house to tell her mother-in-law that she was getting ready to leave, and was alerted to the shooting when the 2-year-old told them his ears were ringing.