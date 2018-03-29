INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman was wounded after shots were fired at a home in Indianapolis.

The shooting happened early Thursday. Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder and was expected to survive. Indianapolis police Sgt. Chris Wilburn says the child “senselessly” lost her life and officers’ “hearts are broken” following the shooting.

Police say about a dozen people were in the home at the time of the shooting, mostly members of the same family.

The shooting is under investigation, but Wilburn told reporters at the scene that an earlier dispute may have escalated into the home being targeted by gunfire.