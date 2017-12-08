WELDON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 1-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Police in Weldon tell local news outlets that the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, adding that the house was hit by gunfire multiple times.

According to police, the child’s mother, father, sibling and a great-grandparent were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured. The department said Jaxson Clay was pronounced dead at the hospital, two weeks before his second birthday.

Both Weldon police and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the shooting.