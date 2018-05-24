PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person has been wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a Phoenix hospital.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday afternoon outside St. Joseph’s Hospital.
They say a man had some sort of altercation inside the hospital’s emergency room with two other people.
The three people were later in the parking lot when one of them pulled out a knife.
Witnesses say a vehicle drove by moments later and a passenger inside the vehicle opened fire.
One person was shot in the leg and the suspect with the knife fled the scene, but was later caught by an off-duty officer at the hospital.
Police say the shooter remains at large.