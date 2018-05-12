SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman injured.
Officers responded to shots fired on Marlborough Street in Springfield before 3 a.m. Saturday.
The shots were recorded on a ShotSpotter, an acoustic technology that locates areas where gunshots have been fired.
Police say a female gunshot victim is being treated at Baystate Medical Center.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
Officials have no further details about the shooting or suspects, but say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.