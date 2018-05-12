SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman injured.

Officers responded to shots fired on Marlborough Street in Springfield before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The shots were recorded on a ShotSpotter, an acoustic technology that locates areas where gunshots have been fired.

Police say a female gunshot victim is being treated at Baystate Medical Center.

Officials have no further details about the shooting or suspects, but say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.