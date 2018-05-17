DENTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a person died and two children have been injured in a three-vehicle crash.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Thursday that a preliminary investigation shows that a garbage truck driven by 56-year-old Patrick Bateman Sr. was traveling on a road when he lost control of the truck and crossed the center line.

Police say the truck then struck a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was being driven by 58-year-old Thomas Pinder.

A state police news release says the garbage truck continued and struck a Honda Pilot driven by 27-year-old Brittany Plumer, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 3-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl in that vehicle were injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and alcohol was not a factor.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/