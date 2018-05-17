DENTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a person died and two children have been injured in a three-vehicle crash.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Thursday that a preliminary investigation shows that a garbage truck driven by 56-year-old Patrick Bateman Sr. was traveling on a road when he lost control of the truck and crossed the center line.
Police say the truck then struck a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was being driven by 58-year-old Thomas Pinder.
A state police news release says the garbage truck continued and struck a Honda Pilot driven by 27-year-old Brittany Plumer, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 3-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl in that vehicle were injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes
Police say the crash remains under investigation and alcohol was not a factor.
___
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/