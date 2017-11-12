EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting at an El Mirage home.

El Mirage police say the shooting occurred at a house near Thompson Ranch and Greenway roads just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

They say one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

The name and age of the person wasn’t immediately released and police didn’t disclose any other details about the shooting.

El Mirage is located about 25 miles west of Phoenix.